UP CM, Diya Kumari In Rajasthan's Pali For Wedding Of Sikkim Governor's Granddaughter

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 22 (IANS) The VVIP movement continued at a hotel in Rajasthan's Pali district on Saturday, where guests arrived after rigorous security checks for the wedding of Komal, the granddaughter of Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur.

Komal is set to marry Monit on Saturday during an auspicious ceremony at a hotel on Ranakpur Road.

Earlier in the day, Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan attended a pre-wedding function of the Sikkim Governor's granddaughter.

Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya has also arrived to attend the wedding. He embarked on a jungle safari and paid obeisance to Lord Adinath at the Ranakpur Jain Temple.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Ranakpur to bless the bride and groom. CM Yogi was welcomed warmly as he reached out to bless the couple.

Locals greeted him with chants of 'Yogi Zindabad', to which he responded with 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari was also among the dignitaries. Diya Kumari reached the venue and met guests.

Several senior leaders, including Minister of State Otaram Dewasi, former MLA Rajendra Rathod, Bali MLA Pushpendra Singh Ranawat, and Sojat City MLA Shobha Chauhan, reached the venue to participate in the celebrations.

Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh are expected to join later, along with prominent politicians and businessmen from Rajasthan, Delhi, Sikkim, and other states.

In view of the high-profile event, security arrangements have been put in place under the supervision of District Collector L.N. Mantri and Superintendent of Police Adarsh Sidhu.

A large police contingent has been deployed at Hotel Lal Bagh, and drone flying has been prohibited in the entire area.

Om Prakash Mathur hails from Bedal village (Falna) in the Pali district.

Camels, on this occasion, were seen standing decorated in the traditional Rajasthani style outside the hotel.

The Assam Governor explored the lush forests of Ranakpur, known for leopards and diverse birdlife, during his stay in Pali.

Police contingents and commandos were deployed at the venue as part of heightened security measures.