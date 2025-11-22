Ashes 2025, 1St Test: Travis Head's Record 69-Ball Perth Century Knock Leaves Fans Buzzing (WATCH)

Australia opener Travis Head unleashed his firepower in the fourth innings of the first Ashes 2025 Test against England at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday, November 22. Australia took a five-match Test series lead 1-0 with a dominant 8-wicket victory on Day 2 of the Ashes 2025 opener in Perth.

After bundling out England for 164 and setting a modest 205-run target, Australia chased it down comfortably in 28.2 overs and three days to spare for an 8-wicket win over the Ben Stokes-led touring party. Travis Head was the star performer in Australia's run chase as he played a brilliant innings of 123 off 83 balls, including 16 fours and 4 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 148.19.

Apart from Head, Marnus Labuschagne contributed significantly to Australia's run chase with an unbeaten knock of 51 off 49 balls, including 6 fours and 1 ball, at a strike rate of 104.08. England were left reeling after a second innings collapse, unable to contain Australia's aggressive batting and fell short of mounting any meaningful resistance in the final chase.

Travis Head Bazballed England with a 69-Ball Century

Travis Head was completely in beast mode in Australia's run chase as he unleashed his firepower on England bowlers, attacking loose deliveries, finding boundaries at will, and keeping the scoring rate high to dominate the chase from start to finish. Head was a makeshift opener after Usman Khawaja was ruled out of the final innings due to back spasms.

However, the southpaw took charge of Australia's run chase at the outset and punished anything loose, setting the tone for a dominant and entertaining run chase. Travis Head formed a 75-run opening partnership with debutant Jake Weatherald before the latter's dismissal for 23. Thereafter, Head was joined by Marnus Labuschagne at the crease and steadied Australia's run chase.

Head was at his aggressive best as he completed his first fifty of the ongoing Ashes series in 36 balls. From then on, the 31-year-old shifted his gear and took the England bowlers to the cleaners, completing his match-winning century in just 69 balls, which is the second-fastest in the Ashes history. Travis Head just took 33 balls to add the next 50 runs, turning his innings into a whirlwind display of power-hitting and dominating the England attack with relentless boundaries.

100 off just 69 balls! Travis Head, what an innings! #Ashes | #MilestoneMoment | @nrmainsurance twitter/oiV1QEneYp

- com (@cricketcomau) November 22, 2025

A STUNNING 69-BALL CENTURY BY TRAVIS HEAD HAS AUSTRALIA RACING TOWARDS VICTORY IN PERTH! twitter/h9UrF5e9vK

- ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 22, 2025

Travis Head was hoping to remain unbeaten throughout Australia's run chase before he was dismissed by Brydon Carse for 123 at 192/2. Alongside his century knock, Head formed a 117-run stand for the second wicket with Marnus Labuschagne, trouncing England's bowlers and sealing Australia's 8-wicket victory emphatically.

Fans Go Berserk over Travis Head's Masterclass

Travis Head's 69-ball century in Australia's run chase left fans stunned as they flooded social media with praise, adulation, hailing his aggressive masterclass and match-winning performance in the Ashes 2025 opener in Perth.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts were quite vocal about Head's blistering innings, calling his 123-run knock 'insane' and 'outrageous' as they hailed it as a sensational display of power-hitting, wit, and timing, praising Australia's southpaw for single-handedly dismantling England's bowling attack.

This is beyond outrageous from Travis Head. This is one of the more remarkable hundreds in Test history. He doesn't just write his own scripts, he directs them & then also stars in them & it's always something you've never seen before #Ashes

- Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) November 22, 2025

TAKE A BOW, TRAVIS HEAD. - 123 (83) with 16 fours and 4 sixes while chasing 205 in the 4th innings. One of the finest Ashes knocks, the clutch man stood tall for Australia. twitter/crhOHanzJb

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 22, 2025

Travis Head. #Ashes2025 England don't look like they have the answers.

- Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) November 22, 2025

Travis Head single handedly destroyed Bazball and showed them what real Bazball looks like in tough conditions. twitter/RUiqJrfy9i

- Kevin (@imkevin149) November 22, 2025

One thing I've figured out is that Travis Head always peaks when it actually matters. He delivered in the 2023 WTC Final,2023 CWC SF and Final, 2024 BGT, 2024 T20 WC, CT, But in normal, low-stakes series, he isn't as locked in, like the recent one against India. twitter/9rwo0bK4jQ

- Srijan (@LegendDhonii) November 22, 2025

Cricket gyaan: one of the greatest test innings in recent times: Travis Head did a Bazball on the original Bazballers. Remarkable end to a 2 day test. Makes you wonder was the wicket not good enough or the overall batting ordinary? All in all, haven't seen such a dramatic...

- Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) November 22, 2025

I don't know how many people would have Travis Head as their role model. He's a clutch player. Mighty effective

- Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 22, 2025

Even if Travis Head doesn't go down as one of the all-time great batters (maybe he should?), he'll be remembered for being a batter with some all-time great knocks. Crazy stuff.

- Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) November 22, 2025

All that brash arrogance about Bazball dissolved inside two days by one Travis Head. England have emphatically squandered their best chance of going 1-0 up and now with Cummins and Hazlewood coming back..it seems to be a looong loong tour of reality check for Stokes and co.

- Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) November 22, 2025

Travis Head is an alien #TheAshes

- Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) November 22, 2025

Travis Head not only destroyed English Bowling Attack, but also destroyed the hopes of winning Ashes for Englishmen Bazball got smoked by one-man-army Travis Head at Perth Seems like 5-0 Loading for us ‍️- What's your take #Ashes2025 twitter/lf3YiWYVSE

- Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) November 22, 2025

Travis Head should never have to buy a beer in this country ever again.

- Georgie Parker (@georgieparker) November 22, 2025

Sensational from Travis Head. Floors England and 2 day Test match. This is the approach one needed from an Indian batter at Eden. The counter punch. @RevSportzGlobal

- Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) November 22, 2025

With his 123-run knock in Australia's run chase, Travis Head has completed 4000 runs in his Test career. In 61 Test matches, Head has aggregated 4107 runs, including 10 centuries and 20 fifties, at an average of 42.34.

Meanwhile, Australia will take on England in the second Ashes 2025 Test at The Gabba in Brisbane on December 4, Thursday. The second match of the Ashes series will be a Pink-Ball Test and is expected to draw huge crowds as fans look forward to another high-octane clash between the two rivals under lights.