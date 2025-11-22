“Many Weren't Born Last Time” Pep Guardiola Hails Haaland's Historic Norway WC Qualification

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has lauded Erling Haaland for guiding Norway to the FIFA World Cup 2026. The striker's prolific scoring ensured his nation's qualification for the tournament in North America, marking a historic achievement for the Scandinavian side.

Haaland, who tops the Premier League scoring charts with 14 goals, struck 16 times during the qualifiers to secure Norway's place. Guardiola described his forward as“incredible this season,” noting the records he continues to break both domestically and internationally.

“I'm happy for him, for his national team,” Guardiola said.“I saw yesterday that many of the squad were not born the last time Norway were in the World Cup.” He added that Haaland's performances were world class and deserving of the global stage.

The Spanish tactician emphasized that Haaland's qualification campaign was remarkable, praising his ability to deliver consistently.“He made an incredible qualification, scoring a lot of goals and playing really good. As a world class player, he deserves to play a World Cup. I'm so happy for him,” Guardiola remarked.

Guardiola Weighs Arsenal's Lead In Title Race

Attention then shifted to the Premier League title race, where Arsenal, managed by Mikel Arteta, hold a four‐point lead over City after 11 matches. Guardiola acknowledged the challenge of catching the London club if they continue their strong form.

“The truth is, a team as strong as Arsenal will not drop points, so if they pull further ahead, it will be impossible to catch up,” he said. Guardiola compared the situation to previous battles with Liverpool, stressing that Arsenal's quality makes them formidable contenders.

“Arsenal are an impeccable team. If they manage to extend their lead, it will be difficult to catch up, similar to how it was with Liverpool,” he added.

Despite the current gap, Guardiola insisted the season's decisive phase lies ahead.“At the same time, it is November. The goal is to be there in March‐April,” he concluded.

City face Newcastle next, with Guardiola suggesting the campaign truly begins now that international breaks and transfer windows are behind them.