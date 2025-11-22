Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Why Madvi Hidma Was Crucial Master Of Terrain & Guerrilla Warfare Ex-ADG BSF PK Mishra EXCL


2025-11-22 07:00:31
Madvi Hidma, the feared area commander of the Maoist People's Liberation Guerrilla Army Battalion No 1, was a master strategist who deeply understood the challenging terrains of Bastar and its surroundings. This exclusive interview with former ADG BSF PK Mishra unravels Hidma's military acumen, his rise through the ranks, and why his knowledge made him a formidable adversary for security forces. Learn how his command shaped many deadly ambushes and the impact of his recent neutralization on Maoist insurgency. Watch full interview:

AsiaNet News

