Bengaluru: Man Kills Younger Brother With Friends, Body Dumped Trio Arrested

Bengaluru South police have arrested a man, along with two accomplices, for allegedly murdering his younger brother and disposing of the body by the roadside. The shocking incident took place within the Bannerghatta police station limits, leaving the local community in disbelief.

The deceased has been identified as Dhanraj (24), a resident of Aland in Kalaburagi district. The main accused is his elder brother, Shivaraj (28), who, along with his friends Sandeep (24) and Prashanth (26), has been taken into custody. The arrests were made by a team led by Bannerghatta Police Inspector Krishnakumar.

Background of the Accused and Victim

Shivaraj, the elder brother, works as a cab driver and resides in HSR Layout, Bengaluru. Dhanraj lived with their parents in Kalaburagi and was reportedly unemployed. According to sources, he had a history of drinking, causing trouble, stealing, and even physically assaulting his elder brother when confronted.

Murder Motivated by Harassment

Neighbours had reportedly complained repeatedly about Dhanraj's behaviour, including thefts and disturbances. Unable to bear the ongoing harassment, Shivaraj allegedly conspired with his friends to murder his brother.

On November 2, Shivaraj lured Dhanraj from Kalaburagi by promising him a job and picked him up near the Bannerghatta NICE Road junction. While Dhanraj was seated in the front passenger seat, engrossed in his mobile, Sandeep and Prashanth reportedly held his hands while Shivaraj struck his neck with a machete, killing him. The trio then dumped the body on the Bannerghatta-Kaggalipura Road.

How the Case Came to Light?

The body, found in a decomposed state on November 6, was initially registered as an unnatural death. Police later examined CCTV footage from a nearby private company, which captured the body being thrown from a car. Using the car's number plate, the authorities traced and arrested the three accused.