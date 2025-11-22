403
Bitcoin Treasury Darlings Discover The Downside Of Permanent Leverage
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin's latest slide has turned a fashionable balance-sheet strategy into a problem for listed“Bitcoin treasury” companies.
After surging toward $125,000, the coin has dropped by about a third in a few weeks. That move is painful for any investor, but it is brutal for firms built around permanent, leveraged exposure.
Digital-asset treasury companies (DATs raise money on the stock market, use the proceeds to buy Bitcoin and then sell their shares as a regulated proxy for the coin.
Strategy (the former MicroStrategy), Marathon Digital and Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company became the global poster children. In Brazil, OranjeBTC and fintech Méliuz have copied the model on São Paulo's B3 exchange.
The engine only works while the shares trade above the value of the coins they hold. That premium lets DATs issue new stock at a mark-up and recycle the cash into more Bitcoin, boosting both assets and market value.
As prices fall, several treasuries now trade at a discount to their holdings. New share issues simply dilute existing investors, premiums vanish and liquidity thins, leaving shareholders stuck in a“Hotel California” trade.
Bitcoin-heavy treasuries are feeling this first. Strategy's huge, debt-funded hoard means its stock now swings far more sharply than the underlying coin.
Smaller DATs such as Marathon have seen market value fall faster than their reserves, squeezing modified NAVs and closing the door on fresh capital.
In Brazil, OranjeBTC listed with about 3,650 BTC just as volatility returned, while Méliuz raised about 180 million reais ($32 million) to pivot its treasury toward Bitcoin.
Index providers are circling too. MSCI is considering whether to exclude companies with balance sheets that are more than 50% crypto from major benchmarks, a change that could force big funds to dump DAT shares.
For ordinary savers, the lesson is blunt. Owning a Bitcoin treasury stock is not a safer version of holding Bitcoin; it is Bitcoin plus corporate risk, fee risk and index-rule risk, just as markets are losing patience with financial engineering dressed up as“innovation.”
