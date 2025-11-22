Taiwan Deploys Forces As 18 Chinese Aircraft Detected Near Island

Increased PLA Activity Detected

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Saturday (local time) detected 18 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and one official ship operating around their territory. 12 out of 18 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), according to the ministry.

"18 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and one official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 12 out of 18 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the ministry mentioned on X. In response, the ROC Armed Forces deployed Combat Air Patrol (CAP) aircraft, naval ships and coastal missile systems.

"ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and employed CAP aircraft, Navy ships, and coastal missile systems in response to detected activities," the statement added.

Recent Chinese Military Movements

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan's ministry said that 29 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels were operating in the vicinity of Taiwan and were detected. In a post shared on 'X', the ministry said that, out of 29 sorties, 17 aircraft crossed the median line and noted that it has monitored the situation and responded.

On Thursday, MND said it detected 24 Chinese sorties of various types around its territory.

Tensions Rise with Live-Fire Drills

Earlier, Taiwan's Presidential Office accused China of stoking tensions with Japan for political advantage, hours after Chinese maritime authorities announced plans for live-fire missile exercises in the Yellow Sea. China's Maritime Safety Administration issued a navigation alert stating that the People's Liberation Army would carry out missile launches with live munitions in the central Yellow Sea from Tuesday through Thursday, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, China also released a travel warning, claiming Chinese nationals in Japan faced rising criminal risks, an advisory widely seen as retaliation for comments made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

