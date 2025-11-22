Say Goodbye To Dry Skin: Best Winter Care Tips For Lips And Face (Expert Advice)

Winter's chill may be hard on our skin, particularly our lips and face. The chilly weather, dry air, and stinging winds can deplete our skin's natural hydration, resulting in dryness, chapping, and irritation. Here's how to preserve your delicate skin during winter:

Lip Care

1. Moisturise: Apply a lip balm or gloss containing natural ingredients such as beeswax, coconut oil, or shea butter.

2. Exfoliate: To eliminate dead skin cells from your lips, gently scrape them with a lip scrub or a soft toothbrush.

3. Protect: Use a lip balm with SPF to protect your lips from the sun's harmful rays.

Face Care

1. Hydrate: Apply a thick, non-comedogenic moisturiser that is appropriate for your skin type.

2. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30, especially on overcast days.

3. Soften: Use a face steamer or humidifier to moisten the air.

Additional Tips:

1. Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water to hydrate your skin from the inside out.

2. Avoid harsh goods: Stay away from products that include alcohol, perfumes, or colours, which can deplete your skin's natural oils.

3. Wear protective gear: Scarves, masks, or gloves can help protect your skin from severe winds and cold weather.

Natural remedies

1. Honey: Apply honey on your lips and face to keep moisture in.

2. Coconut oil: Apply it as a moisturiser or lip balm.

3. Aloe vera: Use aloe vera gel to soothe and calm inflamed skin.

Follow these steps to keep your lips and face soft, smooth, and protected throughout the winter.

