'Eko' Movie REVIEW: Great Performances, Bold Attempt By 'Kishkindha Kaandam' Director Is It Hit Or Average?

'Eko' Movie Review: Strong Start, Weak Finish? Here's the Complete Analysis. In this article, we'll take a detailed look at the review of the movie Eko, directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, the director of 'Kishkindha Kaandam'.

From the 'Kishkindha Kaandam' crew, 'Eko' stars Sandeep Pradeep and Vineeth. It fully meets the high expectations set by the director's previous hit film.

'Eko' is unpredictable. It's a slow-burn, dialogue-driven mystery thriller that keeps you hooked. The screenplay ensures your attention never wavers from the story.

The film follows the search for the mysterious Kuriyachan in a forest on the Kerala-Karnataka border. Each character is an enigma, and the script slowly unravels the secrets.

Great visuals, sound, and editing make it a must-see. The cast's acting is the film's backbone. Director Dinjith Ayyathan's gamble paid off; Eko won't disappoint fans.