Mamdani Says Israeli Government 'Committing Genocide' In Gaza During Trump Meeting

New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani accused the Israeli government of committing genocide during a high-profile meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. Mamdani also criticized the US government for funding Israeli actions in Gaza, sparking intense debate on human rights and US foreign policy.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.