Mamdani Says Israeli Government 'Committing Genocide' In Gaza During Trump Meeting


New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani accused the Israeli government of committing genocide during a high-profile meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. Mamdani also criticized the US government for funding Israeli actions in Gaza, sparking intense debate on human rights and US foreign policy.

