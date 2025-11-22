Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Standing Next To Jihadist?': Reporter Asks Trump After Mamdani Meeting Watch Response


2025-11-22 06:09:48
A reporter provocatively asked President Donald Trump if he was 'standing next to a jihadist' following his Oval Office meeting with New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani, a Muslim leader previously labeled a 'jihadist' by a Republican. Trump responded playfully diffusing the tension with humor and showing support for Mamdani despite their past conflicts.

