'Standing Next To Jihadist?': Reporter Asks Trump After Mamdani Meeting Watch Response

A reporter provocatively asked President Donald Trump if he was 'standing next to a jihadist' following his Oval Office meeting with New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani, a Muslim leader previously labeled a 'jihadist' by a Republican. Trump responded playfully diffusing the tension with humor and showing support for Mamdani despite their past conflicts.

