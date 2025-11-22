Bengaluru Police Arrest Man Accused Of Stealing Laptops From Pgs

Bengaluru police have arrested a man accused of stealing multiple laptops from paying guest (PG) accommodations across the city. The operation, carried out by Mico Layout police, led to the recovery of 20 laptops worth ₹20.2 lakh and a mobile phone from the accused, providing relief to residents and solving several theft cases.

The arrested individual has been identified as Govardhan, 24, a resident of Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh. Police confirmed that the suspect had been involved in a series of laptop thefts targeting PGs in Bengaluru.

Theft Spree Across Bengaluru

According to officials, on 11 November, the accused stole a laptop and ₹5,000 in cash from a PG in BTM 2nd Stage before fleeing. This incident prompted a police investigation that eventually led to his arrest.

Govardhan, a graduate who had come to Bengaluru seeking employment, initially stayed in a PG in JP Nagar. Facing financial difficulties, he stole a laptop from a nearby PG and sold it for personal use. Over time, this developed into a habit, with the accused breaking into several PGs to steal laptops before fleeing.

Officials noted that his arrest has now solved five laptop theft cases registered under Mico Layout, Tilaknagar, SG Palya, and Hulimavu police stations.

Arrest Based on CCTV Footage

The theft on 11 November in BTM 2nd Stage was captured on a local CCTV camera, which proved crucial in tracking the accused. Based on this footage, police arrested him near a hotel in NS Palya.

Some of the stolen laptops had been sold, while others were given to a friend. Most of the stolen items have now been recovered.

Judicial Custody

Following the arrest, Govardhan has been remanded to judicial custody. Police continue to investigate the case and urge PG residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities promptly.