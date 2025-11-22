BJP's NV Subhash Defends SIR, Slams States For Undermining Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash on Saturday defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and criticised certain state governments and opposition parties for allegedly undermining India's electoral integrity.

SIR is an Essential Exercise

Speaking to ANI, Subhash emphasised that the SIR is a mandatory process conducted across all states to remove infiltrators, double voters, and people holding multiple votes. "The Supreme Court has received petitions regarding state governments challenging the Special Intensive Revision. But as far as the BJP is concerned, the SIR is an essential exercise carried out in every state to ensure our democratic process remains secure," Subhash said.

He stressed that the special investigation aims to safeguard the country's democracy from unlawful manipulation.

Allegations Against State Governments

Subhash alleged that some state governments have encouraged Rohingyas, infiltrators, and multiple voters to influence upcoming assembly elections in their favour. "These governments are trying to keep certain seats warm for the elections."

Bihar Results Expose 'False Narrative'

Highlighting the Bihar election results, Subhash said they "expose the false narrative of Congress, which allegedly depends on foreign nations, foreign funding, and infiltrators to influence politics. The mandate in Bihar is a slap on the face for such false narratives."

Appeal for Fair Elections

The BJP leader urged all political parties to respect democratic norms and ensure that elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.

"We appeal to all parties to work in line with the democratic process and maintain the integrity of elections," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)