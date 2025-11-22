Vijay Varma Talks About Rumoured Girlfriend Fatima Sana Shaikh's Seizure Incident On Gustaakh Ishq

Actor Vijay Varma opened up about the most terrifying incidents he encountered on the set of their Netflix original series called Gustaakh Ishq. It happened on the day when his co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh suddenly had a seizure on set, which left the entire crew anxious to help. Vijay revealed that despite years of working in the industry, this was one of the most emotionally overwhelming incidents he had ever faced.

Vijay Varma Talks About Rumoured Girlfriend Fatima Sana Shaikh's Seizure

Speaking about it, Vijay said that the moment actually just happened unreservedly "in the middle of the shoot sequencing." He described feeling "helpless and vulnerable," as he has never witnessed a medical emergency like it occur just in front of him. The team immediately stopped the shoot, and medical experts on-site rushed to Fatima's aid. He praised the crew's swift action and stressed how crucial proper medical backup was on long shoots or intense shooting schedules.

Vijay Varma said "I felt so vulnerable and helpless. But then I recalled all the things that she had told me. We emptied out a bed on the shoot and made her lie down and asked people to give her space. I just kept my hand on her head and sat near her. We waited for the seizure to pass. Then we took her to the hotel in the car. When she came to the hotel, she was awake, but she didn't recall everything.''

Despite the scary moment, Fatima Sana Shaikh reportedly bounced back with remarkable strength. `Vijay added that everyone was inspired by her strength. He added that it was remarkable how Fatima kept giving her best to the project, not only when she was recovering, exhibiting dedication and professionalism. Her co-stars and crew members have since been more conscious about her health requirements, adjusting the environment to make the set comfortable for her.

A reminder of safety and health in the industry

The relatable, frank recollection of Vijay Varma is fast bringing the topic of health awareness on set within the industry into people. It's usually long hours of work involving action and emotional shooting scenes for film and OTT productions. This incident also reminded them to raise their awareness of safety protocols and regular health check-ups for actors and technicians alike.

Gustaakh Ishq: Expecting More

As the count down to Gustaakh Ishq increases, fans praise the relationship and trust built among the cast. Vijay offering such honesty doesn't just highlight very human challenges behind that glamour but further strengthens the team. Now that the stars seem to have both prioritized the project, audiences can expect some stout and heartwarming performances at the series debut.