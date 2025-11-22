Sub Junior Women's Hockey: Khalsa, HAR Academies To Clash In Final

Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) and HAR Hockey Academy booked their place in the finals of the 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B at the Kailash Hockey Stadium in Karnal, Haryana, on Saturday. Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) secured a 2-1 win against Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat, to progress to the final. Laxmi (10', 32') scored a brace for the former, while Diya (6') got on the scoresheet for the latter, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Meanwhile, HAR Hockey Academy registered a 16-0 victory against Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa's Kolkata in the second semi-final. Vishakha (7', 14', 16', 43'), Antika (22', 45', 54', 60') and captain Radhika (21', 49', 58', 58') scored four goals each. Jyoti (13'), Himanshi (27') and Anjali (28', 52') also contributed on their side.

Hockey India League Announces Return with New Campaign

Meanwhile, Hockey India unveiled the official promo for the upcoming season of the Hockey India League (HIL) in 2025/26, introducing its bold new brand line, "Big. Is. Back." The campaign signals the league's intent to scale up in ambition, creativity, and fan engagement, backed by a refreshed identity designed to reintroduce HIL with a cinematic, energetic edge. The creative direction celebrates the intensity and athleticism of hockey while highlighting the emotional and cultural resonance the sport continues to hold across India. The rollout spans multiple mediums and markets, ensuring impact across every major fan touchpoint. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)