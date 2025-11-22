Family Of Four Dies In Godhra House Fire Hours Before Son's Engagement

A major tragedy struck a well-known jeweller's family in Godhra early on Friday. Four members of the Doshi family died after a fire broke out inside their home in Gangotri Nagar Society on Bamroli Road. The family was preparing to travel for the elder son's engagement later in the day, making the incident even more heartbreaking for neighbours and relatives.

The victims were identified as Kamalbhai Doshi, his wife Devalben, and their two sons, Dev and Raj. The family owned Vardhman Jewellers, a popular jewellery business in the area, according to a report by Gujarat Samachar.

पंचमहल, गुजरात: गोधरा के बमरौली रोड स्थित वृंदावन-2 सोसाइटी में एक घर में आग लगने से चार लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। मकान से धुआं निकलता देख आसपास के लोगों ने तुरंत फायर ब्रिगेड को सूचना दी। मौके पर पहुंची दमकल टीम ने दरवाजा तोड़कर अंदर प्रवेश किया और चारों शवों को बाहर निकाला।... twitter/azu7KDlWtr

- IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) November 21, 2025

How the incident came to light

The fire broke out shortly after midnight when the family was asleep. According to initial information, the blaze started suddenly inside the house. With all the doors and windows shut, smoke quickly filled the rooms, leaving the family with no way to escape.

Around daybreak, neighbours noticed a strong smell of smoke coming from the Doshi residence. When they went closer, they saw thick smoke trapped inside the house. They broke window panes to look inside and immediately called the fire brigade and police after realising something was seriously wrong.

જાણીતા વર્ધમાન જ્વેલર્સના માલિક એવા દોશી પરિવારના ચારેય સભ્યોનું મોત...! આગ લાગતા ઘરમાં દાઝેલી હાલતમાં મળી આવ્યો હતો પરિવાર... શૉટ સર્કિટના કારણે ઘટના બની હોવાનું અનુમાન... #godhra #RIP #Tragedy #fireincident #Firefighters #Godhrapolice #Investigation #Breakingnews #Jamawat twitter/3U40fEKnJI

- Jamawat (@Jamawat3) November 21, 2025

Fire teams forced entry into the house

Three fire brigade teams and police officers reached the spot within minutes. The rescue team broke open the doors and windows of the upper floor to enter the house, which was still filled with dense smoke. All four members of the Doshi family were found lying unconscious.

Fire officials said the bodies did not show major burn injuries. This suggests that the family died due to asphyxiation caused by smoke inhalation, rather than burns. All four were declared dead soon after being brought out.

Cause of the fire still under investigation

The fire department said that, based on early findings, a short circuit appears to be the likely trigger. However, officials have not confirmed it yet. Both police and fire officers are checking for possible electrical faults or any other reason that may have caused the sudden blaze.

Local residents said the Doshi family was well-respected and had no known disputes. The entire neighbourhood has been shocked by the sudden loss, especially because the family had been preparing for a happy event, the engagement of their elder son Dev, which was scheduled to take place later on Friday.

People from nearby societies gathered outside the house as the news spread. Many were seen in tears as fire officials carried the bodies out. Residents said it was one of the most painful incidents the area had seen in years. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.