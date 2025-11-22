Mumbai Harbour Line Train Services Suspended After Fire Near Mahim Railway Station Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) Services have been suspended on Mumbai's Harbour line train services after a fire broke out near Mahim Station on Saturday, as per the Western Railways' Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO).

The fire broke out in shanties inside the Navrang Compound adjacent to the UP Harbour line on the east side between Mahim and Bandra at around 12:30 pm.

PTI spoke to civic officials who revealed that at least four fire engines, along with other firefighting vehicles reached the spot and launched operations to subdue the blaze.

Train services have been stopped on the Harbour line since electric supply to overheard equipment being disconnected as a safety measure after the fire.

“Our teams acted immediately by cutting power and regulating trains to prevent any danger. All passengers are safe, and services will resume normalcy as soon as clearance is received," the CRPO also said, as per Indian Express.

The Western Railway CPRO has also said, "No risk to any passenger or trains as they have been regulated and are away from the site."

An initial report of the fire by ANI had revealed that it had damaged eight to 10 homes.

What is the Mumbai Harbour Line?

The Mumbai Harbour line runs through the eastern part of the city, connecting the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Navi Mumbai and beyond. There are three main routes along the Mumbai Harbour Line, namely, CSMT to Panvel, CSMT to Andheri, and also a Trans-Harbour line that connects Thane with stations in Navi Mumbai like Vashi, Nerul, as well as Panvel.

Some of the key stations on this line are Nerul, Belapur, Panvel, and Vashi.