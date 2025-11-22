Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PM Modi Outlines 4 Initiatives At G20 Summit: Countering Drug-Terror Nexus, Skills Multiplier - Key Highlights

PM Modi Outlines 4 Initiatives At G20 Summit: Countering Drug-Terror Nexus, Skills Multiplier - Key Highlights


2025-11-22 06:09:36
(MENAFN- Live Mint) At the G20 Summit hosted in Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed four new initiatives.

These include:

  • Global Traditional Knowledge Repository,
  • G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative,
  • G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug–Terror Nexus,
  • G20 Global Healthcare Response Team to deal with health emergencies and natural disasters

PM Modi said that the G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug–Terror Nexus, is aimed at unifying financial, governance, and security tools. The initiative will help disrupt trafficking networks, choke illicit financial flows, and weaken a major funding source for terrorism.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

MENAFN22112025007365015876ID1110382456



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search