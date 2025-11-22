PM Modi Outlines 4 Initiatives At G20 Summit: Countering Drug-Terror Nexus, Skills Multiplier - Key Highlights
These include:
- Global Traditional Knowledge Repository, G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative, G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug–Terror Nexus, G20 Global Healthcare Response Team to deal with health emergencies and natural disasters
PM Modi said that the G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug–Terror Nexus, is aimed at unifying financial, governance, and security tools. The initiative will help disrupt trafficking networks, choke illicit financial flows, and weaken a major funding source for terrorism.
