Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Video: Proposed 20% Power Hike Sparks Concern Across Kashmir


2025-11-22 06:08:18
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Kashmir is facing public outrage over a proposed 20% electricity hike.

Residents say the steep increase in power tariffs is unfair and difficult to manage.

In this video, we cover the pending proposal, reactions from locals, and what this could mean for households across Kashmir.

Kashmir Observer

