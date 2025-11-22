403
Azerbaijan Awards Vahid Aziz Sharaf Order
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Vahid Jafarov (Vahid Aziz) was awarded the "Sharaf Order ", Azernews reports.
President Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, Vahid Aziz was awarded the order for his long-term fruitful activities in the development of Azerbaijani literature.
