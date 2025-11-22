Nawrocki On“Peace Plan”: Russia Does Not Honour Agreements

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, wrote this on the social media platform , according to Ukrinform.

“The emerging proposals to end Russia's war against Ukraine must take into account the fact that Russia is a country that does not honor agreements. Each and every peace plan aimed at ending the war in Ukraine started by the Russian Federation must be accepted in Kyiv. It is Ukraine that has fallen victim to Putin's criminal aggression, and it is the Ukrainians, with the support of the United States and the EU countries, who must have the decisive voice in peace talks,” Nawrocki wrote.

According to him, any arrangements regarding peace and security in Europe can be achieved only with the participation of all interested parties.

“The price of peace cannot in any way be the achievement of strategic goals by the aggressor, and the aggressor was and is the Russian Federation,” Nawrocki stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that his administration has set next Thursday as the deadlin for Ukraine to accept the White House plan to end the Russian war.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, following his conversation with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and U.S. Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll, stated that Ukraine, the United States, and Europe will work at the advisers' level to ensure that the path to peace becomes truly workable

