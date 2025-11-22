KP Sets Uniform Rates For Diagnostic Tests Across All Public Hospitals

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

For the first time, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has introduced uniform charges for all medical diagnostic tests across the province.

According to a notification issued by the Health Department, the newly fixed rates will apply from Basic Health Units (BHUs) up to District Headquarters Hospitals (DHQs).

The Health Department has released a detailed list of more than 63 medical tests, setting the price of a sugar test at Rs65, HbA1c at Rs300, cholesterol test at Rs100 and the T-troponin test at Rs600.

In addition, the PSA test has been fixed at Rs450 while the urine RE test will cost Rs50.

The notification further states that for the first time, prices for radiology tests have also been officially determined. The decision to fix medical test charges was approved during the 40th meeting of the provincial cabinet.

The Health Department has also empowered the rate-fixing committee to review the prescribed charges annually or whenever required to ensure transparency and uniformity in diagnostic test costs across the province.