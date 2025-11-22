Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Awards Vahid Aziz Sharaf Order

2025-11-22 06:05:55
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22.​ Vahid Jafarov (Vahid Aziz) was awarded the "Sharaf Order ", Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, Vahid Aziz was awarded the order for his long-term fruitful activities in the development of Azerbaijani literature.

Trend News Agency

