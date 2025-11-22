403
DIMTECH Launches Enhanced AICTE Approved PGDM Program In Knowledge Park Greater Noida For 2025 Admissions
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Divine Institute of Management & Technology (DIMTECH), a leading management institution located in Knowledge Park, Greater Noida, has announced the launch of its enhanced AICTE approved PGDM program for the 2025 academic session. The updated program focuses strongly on industry-driven learning, practical exposure, and increased placement support to meet current corporate expectations.
DIMTECH's PGDM program is designed to reduce the gap between academic knowledge and real business applications. Students can choose from dual specializations covering key domains including Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management, Business Analytics, International Business, Information Technology, and Operations. The revised curriculum includes hands-on project work, case-based learning, internships, workshops, and corporate interactions aimed at developing job-ready skills.
The institute has strengthened its teaching and learning ecosystem with modern infrastructure upgrades. These include smart classrooms, digital learning labs, high-tech computer facilities, and a well-equipped library to support research and group study. The campus environment encourages active learning and skill development through collaborative spaces and dedicated student zones.
The placement cell at DIMTECH continues to build strong industry relationships to ensure students receive internship and recruitment opportunities across leading organizations. The focus is on offering exposure to real corporate challenges in sectors such as consulting, technology, BFSI, FMCG, logistics, analytics, and more. The institute also integrates training modules to enhance communication, leadership, analytical thinking, and interview readiness.
Admissions for the 2025 PGDM batch are now open with a simplified, student-friendly process. Graduates from any academic background can apply, provided they meet the minimum eligibility criteria. A combination of entrance exam scores and merit-based evaluation is used during the selection process.
Speaking on the program launch, a DIMTECH spokesperson noted, "Management education needs to evolve with the fast-changing business world. Our goal is to offer students a PGDM experience that balances academic depth with practical exposure and industry-focused learning. The new PGDM structure aims to make students confident, capable, and future-ready professionals."
Over the years, DIMTECH has established itself as a preferred destination for PGDM aspirants seeking a modern campus environment, strong academic support, and meaningful career outcomes. The institute remains committed to delivering high-quality management education aligned with industry requirements.
Prospective students can explore detailed program information, eligibility, fees, campus facilities, and placement insights on the official DIMTECH website. Applications for the 2025 intake are now open.
