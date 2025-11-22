403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Motor Sports Club's Racers Advance At Qatar Drag Race
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Motor Sports Club's racers have made progress in the opening round of Qatar Drag Racing Championship held in Doha on Saturday.
Hassan Ashkanani took second place in the (INDEX 4.5) category, while Fawaz Al-Hawzi and Salem Al-Yamani won the second and third place in the (INDEX 8.5) category respectively.
In the 8.5 Bike category, Shehab Bourbaa also achieved second place.
Kuwait Motor Sports Club's delegation advanced to the later stages of the championship.
The Qatar Drag Racing Championship includes five rounds and will continue until March of next year. (end)
sss
Hassan Ashkanani took second place in the (INDEX 4.5) category, while Fawaz Al-Hawzi and Salem Al-Yamani won the second and third place in the (INDEX 8.5) category respectively.
In the 8.5 Bike category, Shehab Bourbaa also achieved second place.
Kuwait Motor Sports Club's delegation advanced to the later stages of the championship.
The Qatar Drag Racing Championship includes five rounds and will continue until March of next year. (end)
sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment