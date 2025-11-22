Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Motor Sports Club's Racers Advance At Qatar Drag Race


2025-11-22 06:04:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Motor Sports Club's racers have made progress in the opening round of Qatar Drag Racing Championship held in Doha on Saturday.
Hassan Ashkanani took second place in the (INDEX 4.5) category, while Fawaz Al-Hawzi and Salem Al-Yamani won the second and third place in the (INDEX 8.5) category respectively.
In the 8.5 Bike category, Shehab Bourbaa also achieved second place.
Kuwait Motor Sports Club's delegation advanced to the later stages of the championship.
The Qatar Drag Racing Championship includes five rounds and will continue until March of next year. (end)
sss


MENAFN22112025000071011013ID1110382415



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search