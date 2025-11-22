Halborn Security Begins Reviewing Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Contracts as Phase 6 Hits 90%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has entered a defining stage of its development as Halborn Security, one of the most respected blockchain auditing firms, officially begins reviewing the project's lending and borrowing smart contracts. The timing is notable: Mutuum's presale has now reached 90% completion in Phase 6, signaling rising demand and narrowing availability as the project advances deeper into its roadmap. With over $18.9 million raised and 18,200+ holders, the platform is gaining momentum while preparing for its next major milestones.









The audit marks a significant step toward Mutuum Finance's goal of delivering a secure, transparent, and fully decentralized lending ecosystem. As presale progress accelerates, the alignment between security review, roadmap execution, and presale milestones sets a strong narrative for the project's upcoming launches.

Presale Momentum Builds as Phase 6 Is Now 90% Sold Out

Mutuum Finance's multi-stage presale has been steadily moving toward its final phases, driven by a structured model that increases the token price as each tier sells out. Phase 1 opened at $0.01, and the current Phase 6 price of $0.035 represents an increase of roughly 250% since launch. Each phase features a fixed allocation, creating a clear progression that highlights the rapid pace at which the community is growing.

The project now reports $18.9 million in presale funding and a holder base surpassing 18,200 wallets. With Phase 6 already 90% sold out, attention is shifting to Phase 7, where a 20% price increase is scheduled. The final launch price of $0.06 places the current Phase 6 price at nearly 2x below the confirmed listing level, and approximately 600% higher than the earliest Phase 1 entry point.

While the presale remains accessible at $0.035, the remaining allocation in this phase is becoming increasingly limited as investors position themselves ahead of the next pricing tier. The acceleration in Phase 6 has added a clear layer of urgency, especially as the protocol's technical, security, and audit milestones continue progressing in parallel.

Halborn Security Begins Independent Review of Mutuum's Smart Contracts

The Mutuum team confirmed that Halborn Security has officially started auditing the project's smart contracts. Halborn is known for its work with some of the largest names in blockchain, and its involvement signals a strong commitment to code integrity and pre-launch transparency.

According to the team, Mutuum's lending and borrowing contracts are finalized and now under formal analysis. The audit will assess contract logic, security assumptions, potential attack vectors, parameter safety, and consistency with the protocol's intended design.

The team also stated that regular updates will be provided as Halborn progresses through its audit phases. Once completed, the results will help finalize preparations for Mutuum Finance's upcoming testnet and eventual mainnet deployment.





Mutuum Finance's Development Advances Toward a Full Lending Ecosystem

As the audit unfolds, Mutuum Finance continues developing the infrastructure behind its decentralized lending protocol. The platform aims to deliver a dual-structured system that supports both mainstream and niche assets through different lending models.

The first is the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) approach, which introduces pooled liquidity markets where depositors earn yield through mtTokens. Users receive mtTokens at a 1:1 ratio to their deposited assets, and these tokens automatically increase in redeemable value as borrowers utilize liquidity. APY rates adjust algorithmically, ensuring the system reacts to real-time demand.

Alongside this, Mutuum will offer a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace where users can create isolated lending agreements for more volatile or emerging tokens. This includes assets that traditional lending pools typically avoid such as memecoins like SHIB or DOGE giving users a way to interact with a broader range of tokens while keeping the main liquidity pools secure and insulated from volatility.

mtTokens form a central pillar of the Mutuum ecosystem. These interest-bearing tokens accumulate yield, can be used as collateral, and may be staked in the protocol's safety module. Stakers will receive MUTM dividend distributions, sourced from platform revenue - aligning long-term incentives between users and the protocol.

This approach aims to create an integrated ecosystem where yield, collateral flexibility, and protocol rewards work together in a sustainable framework.

Project Moves Through Phase 2 With Active Development

Mutuum Finance recently confirmed that Phase 1 of its roadmap is complete, and the project is now progressing through Phase 2, where the core protocol, interface, and supporting systems are actively being developed. This stage reflects that the platform is being built in parallel with the presale, with regular updates showing consistent progress.

The team also noted that the platform is planned to launch around the time the token goes live, a timeline that may support visibility on top-tier exchanges. Such listings often expand market reach, and some analysts suggest that early platform readiness can contribute to stronger price performance once trading begins.

Growing Expectations Ahead of the Upcoming Testnet

Earlier updates from the team on X highlighted that the project's lending protocol is scheduled to debut on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This first version will introduce the core components of Mutuum's lending system, including mtTokens, liquidity pools, collateral mechanics, and borrowing functionality with ETH and USDT as the initial supported assets.

With the Halborn audit now underway, the team reaffirmed that it will confirm the exact testnet launch window after receiving the initial results of the security review.

Mutuum Finance enters an important moment as its presale reaches 90% completion in Phase 6 and its contract audit by Halborn Security begins. The combination of strong presale momentum, active development, and a high-profile independent review adds weight to the project's progress.

With limited allocation remaining at the current $0.035 price and Phase 7 introducing a 20% price change, Mutuum Finance moves into its next chapter with increasing attention from both its community and the broader DeFi audience.

