South Africa Opens G20 Summit By Stressing Need For 'Multilateralism'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Johannesburg: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa opened a G20 summit in Johannesburg on Saturday by emphasising the need for "multilateralism" to confront "the threats facing humanity today".

His call was made to a room full of leaders from major economies around the world -- with the notable exception of US President Donald Trump, who boycotted the summit.

"The G20 underscores the value of the relevance of multilateralism," Ramaphosa said in an opening address.

