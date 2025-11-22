Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Africa Opens G20 Summit By Stressing Need For 'Multilateralism'

2025-11-22 05:10:19
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Johannesburg: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa opened a G20 summit in Johannesburg on Saturday by emphasising the need for "multilateralism" to confront "the threats facing humanity today".

His call was made to a room full of leaders from major economies around the world -- with the notable exception of US President Donald Trump, who boycotted the summit.

"The G20 underscores the value of the relevance of multilateralism," Ramaphosa said in an opening address.

The Peninsula

