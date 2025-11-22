Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Leyla Aliyeva And Alena Aliyeva Tour Veterinary Clinic Under Lankaran State University (PHOTO)

Leyla Aliyeva And Alena Aliyeva Tour Veterinary Clinic Under Lankaran State University (PHOTO)


2025-11-22 05:05:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22.​ Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, and Alena Aliyeva, toured the Veterinary Clinic established under Lankaran State University, Trend reports.

They were informed about the conditions created at the newly commissioned clinic, including medical rooms, laboratories, and state-of-the-art equipment designed for the examination and treatment of animals. The clinic contributes to protecting the health of both domestic and wild animals and supports the development of practical skills among students of the university's Faculty of Veterinary Science.

Leyla Aliyeva met with the academic staff and students of the faculty and was briefed on personnel training in the relevant field.





























MENAFN22112025000187011040ID1110382336



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search