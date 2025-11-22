Leyla Aliyeva And Alena Aliyeva Tour Veterinary Clinic Under Lankaran State University (PHOTO)
They were informed about the conditions created at the newly commissioned clinic, including medical rooms, laboratories, and state-of-the-art equipment designed for the examination and treatment of animals. The clinic contributes to protecting the health of both domestic and wild animals and supports the development of practical skills among students of the university's Faculty of Veterinary Science.
Leyla Aliyeva met with the academic staff and students of the faculty and was briefed on personnel training in the relevant field.
