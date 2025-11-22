Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IMF Takes Closer Look At Kyrgyzstan's Economic Growth And Infrastructure Scenarios


2025-11-22 05:05:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 22. Kyrgyzstan's economy grew by 10 percent in the first ten months of 2025, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

This was outlined during a meeting between First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev and Subir Lall, Deputy Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Amangeldiev highlighted key infrastructure projects, including the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, the Kambarata-Ata Hydroelectric Power Station, the Barskoon-Bedel highway, and the affordable housing program, which strive to keep the wheels of the economy turning smoothly for the long haul.

Subir Lall praised Kyrgyzstan's stable growth over the past four years, noted its improving regional integration, and stressed the importance of attracting foreign investment and maintaining banking sector stability. He also affirmed the IMF's unwavering dedication to delivering continuous consultative assistance.

