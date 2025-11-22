IMF Takes Closer Look At Kyrgyzstan's Economic Growth And Infrastructure Scenarios
This was outlined during a meeting between First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev and Subir Lall, Deputy Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Amangeldiev highlighted key infrastructure projects, including the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, the Kambarata-Ata Hydroelectric Power Station, the Barskoon-Bedel highway, and the affordable housing program, which strive to keep the wheels of the economy turning smoothly for the long haul.
Subir Lall praised Kyrgyzstan's stable growth over the past four years, noted its improving regional integration, and stressed the importance of attracting foreign investment and maintaining banking sector stability. He also affirmed the IMF's unwavering dedication to delivering continuous consultative assistance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment