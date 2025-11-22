Kyrgyzstan, KOICA Discuss New Agroprocessing Center In Chui Region

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Officials in Kyrgyzstan and a KOICA delegation discussed the implementation of a grant project to establish an agroprocessing center in Zhany-Zher village, Sokuluk District, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Ministry of Agriculture.

The meeting brought together representatives of Kyrgyz Agroholding JSC, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, and KOICA, led by the Deputy Director of its local office.

The project, funded by KOICA grants with a total budget of $5-6 million, sets its sights on boosting the agricultural value chain, increasing farmers' incomes, and widening the export horizons of the region. During the meeting, participants reviewed preparatory steps, including land allocation, development of a feasibility study, and the project work schedule.

The KOICA delegation highlighted that the center is expected to become a model facility for Kyrgyzstan's agricultural sector, while officials emphasized its socioeconomic significance for the Chui Region. Both parties reached a consensus on collaborative initiatives and a synergistic framework to facilitate prompt and efficient execution of the project.