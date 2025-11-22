17 Militants Killed In Joint Security Operations Across Bannu Region

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Security forces, police, and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted multiple joint operations across various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu region, killing 17 militants and injuring several others, officials said. A large cache of weapons and explosives was also seized during the raids.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed, the operations were carried out in Sheri Khel and Pakka Pahar Khel following credible intelligence regarding militant presence. Units from Lakki Police, CTD Bannu and security forces took part in the operation.

IG Hameed said 10 militants were killed, five others injured and one facilitator arrested during the action. Seven bodies were recovered immediately, while access to three others remained difficult due to the rugged mountainous terrain.

In a separate eight-hour-long engagement, Bannu Police, CTD and security forces killed six militants and wounded several others.

Commending the successful actions, IG Zulfiqar Hameed said the province would be purged of all threats.“We will pursue militants even in their concealed hideouts. Operations will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated,” he said.

Meanwhile, police reported that a 10-kilogram improvised explosive device hidden in a cooking oil tin was defused at Abshar Chowk, preventing a major tragedy.

According to DIG Sajjad Khan, the Bomb Disposal Unit acted swiftly to neutralize the device, averting significant destruction in the area.