Inside Billionaire Gautam Adani's Luxurious World: Rs 400 Crore Home To Expensive Jet

Gautam Adani is the 21st wealthiest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with a wealth of $71.3 billion. He is next in line to Mukesh Ambani, who is in the 17th spot with a wealth of $90.4 billion.

Gautam Adani's youngest son, Jeet Adani, will marry Diva Shah, daughter of diamond dealer Jaimin Shah, on February 7, 2025, at Shantigram, the Adani Township in Ahmedabad. The pre-wedding celebrations began on February 5, 2025.

Adani, who performed the Ganga Aarti at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj last month, told journalists that the wedding will be traditional and low-key, with only close relatives in attendance.

Billionaire businessman Gautam Adani, 60, a former college dropout who now heads a corporate empire with interests ranging from coal to ports, surpassed billionaire Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani as Asia's richest person in February of last year. By April, he had become a billionaire and would surpass Microsoft's Bill Gates as the world's fourth-richest person in July 2022.

Adani controls six publicly traded firms in India, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, and Adani electricity. His business interests include infrastructure, commodities, electricity generation and transmission, and real estate.

On January 24, 2023, US short-seller Hindenburg Research said that it owned short positions in the Adani Group, accusing the conglomerate of inappropriate use of offshore tax havens and raising concerns about high debt, resulting in a large sell-off of India-listed shares of group firms.

Most of us already know that Mukesh Ambani owns the world's most expensive private residence, Antilia, but less is known about Adani's immovable assets.

In Ahmedabad, the millionaire has a spacious home off SG Road, on the coveted Shantipath behind Karnavati Club. His residence in Ahmedabad is called Shantivan House. This is where the Ahmedabad-born business magnate lives with his family.

While the precise cost and market worth of Shantivan House are unknown, the house's value is expected to be in the hundreds of crores based on its location, size, and construction. This home is among the most costly in Ahmedabad.

However, the infrastructure tycoon made headlines in 2020 when Adani Group won an insolvency auction to acquire Aditya Estates Pvt Ltd. This business owns a 3.4-acre residential property near Mandi House in New Delhi. The Lutyens Delhi Zone includes the Mandi House Area, which serves as the headquarters for the country's most powerful. The overall sale value was estimated at Rs 400 crore.

With a total built-up area of over 25,000 square feet, the estate features 7 bedrooms, 6 living and dining rooms, a study, and 7,000 square feet of staff quarters, all surrounded by lush greenery.

Adani also owns three private jets: a Bombardier, a Beechcraft, and a Hawker.

He also owns eight vehicles, including a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a brilliant scarlet Ferrari, a Toyota Alphard, and a beautiful BMW 7 Series.