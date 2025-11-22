4 Booking Decisions That Hurt WWE Smackdown And Left Fans Questioning

WWE SmackDown focused heavily on WarGames buildup, but several creative choices left fans disappointed.

The WWE Tag Team Championships have been missing from SmackDown programming for weeks. Writers appear to be saving the belts for the eventual clash between MFT and the Wyatt Sicks, but that doesn't excuse the champions' absence. Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy last defended the titles on October 10 ahead of Crown Jewel in Perth. Since then, the faction has barely appeared, and when they do, it's only in fleeting backstage segments. Champions should remain visible, yet the belts feel forgotten.

The reveal of Roman Reigns as the final member of Team Punk on RAW was predictable, but his absence from SmackDown was glaring. CM Punk also failed to show up in Colorado, leaving their teams without leadership presence. Neither man was scheduled for the advantage match, but appearing would have added weight to the storyline.

Reigns especially could have reinforced his role before another likely hiatus after WarGames. While Brock Lesnar's absence is understandable given his free‐agent status, stars like IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Asuka, and Kairi Sane from RAW still showed up to back their teams.

Every wrestling program should feature at least one women's match, yet SmackDown skipped that entirely. Instead, the episode focused on WarGames buildup with three segments, including the main event, but no official women's bout. The decision left the division sidelined, reduced to a chaotic brawl. Charlotte's indecisive positioning felt repetitive, echoing past cage match builds.

Worse, champions Jade Cargill and Chelsea Green were relegated to a quick backstage moment. Treating the WWE Women's Championship with the same disregard as the Women's United States title undermines the division's credibility.

WWE SmackDown opened with Drew McIntyre attacking Cody Rhodes inside his bus, creating the impression that Rhodes might miss WarGames. Such a development could have built suspense and doubt around Team Punk's chances. Instead, Rhodes returned less than an hour later during Carmelo Hayes vs. Bronson Reed, interfering to cost Reed the match.

The quick comeback made the attack feel trivial, more like a stubbed toe than a serious storyline injury. By rushing Rhodes back, writers sacrificed drama and painted him as superhuman rather than vulnerable, weakening the narrative impact.