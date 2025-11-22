Holiday Hacks: Smart Ways Indians Are Saving Big On December Trips

December is here and so is the chaos of peak travel season. Airfares are shooting up, hotel rates are climbing fast, and everyone is trying to squeeze in that perfect year-end getaway without emptying their pockets. With flight prices up by almost 20–30%, travellers are now getting creative to keep their trips fun and affordable.

From Gen Z's clever money habits to simple timing tricks, here's how Indians are saving big this holiday season.

Gen Z's New Travel Rules: Spend on Fun, Not Fancy Rooms

The youngest travellers are rewriting the rulebook. For most Gen Z holidaymakers, experiences matter more than fancy hotels or flashy resorts. A survey by Escape Plan shows over 60% of them prefer spending on food tours, local adventures, and cultural activities instead of expensive stays.

Hotels priced between Rs 3,000 and Rs 6,000 are their sweet spot.

Vikash Jalan, CEO of Paytm Travel, says:

“Bookings are happening much earlier. Young travellers use filters, free cancellations, and micro-budgets to dodge sudden price hikes. They'd rather save on rooms and splurge on experiences.”

Quick Trips? Travel on These Days to Slash Costs

If you're planning a short break, small adjustments can save thousands.



Flying between Tuesday and Thursday can cut airfares by 10–35%.

A Goa ticket that costs Rs 12,000 on a weekend can drop to Rs 7,500 midweek. Road trips within 200–300 km are also trending - cheaper, more flexible, and great for groups.

Abhinav Pathak, CEO & Co-founder of Escape Plan, adds:

“Staying just one metro stop outside the popular zones can cut your hotel bill by 30–45%. And direct flights to Bali or Colombo via IndiGo are letting people turn 5-day plans into 3-day breaks.”

How to Beat Hotel Price Surges This Season

The moment hotels hit 60% occupancy, rates jump, often by 25–40%. Booking early remains the best hack.

Other winning tricks:



Pick hotels 1–3 km away from busy tourist areas (saves 20–35%)

Choose business districts - they're cheaper in December Book directly with hotels for perks like breakfast or upgrades

Jalan says direct bookings alone can save 5–12%.

Beware of Hidden Traps That Quietly Drain Money

Peak travel season is notorious for sneaky charges:



Currency markups at checkout

Convenience fees

Extra baggage fees Auto-selected add-ons you never asked for

These can add Rs 1,000–Rs 3,000 to each traveller's bill. Reading the fine print is non-negotiable.

Families Prefer Homestays: More Space, Less Money

Hotels are no longer the first choice for bigger groups.

“For families of four or more, serviced apartments and homestays can save 30–40%,” Jalan explains.

With:



Kitchens (saving Rs 1,500–Rs 3,000 per day on meals)

Laundry (saving another Rs 500–Rs 1,000) Extra bedrooms at no additional cost

These stays are perfect for kids, seniors, and longer trips.