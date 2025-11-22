US Don't Want To Transfer Tech To India: Air Marshal Anil Khosla On What India Must Do Exclusive

Air Marshal Anil Khosla, former Vice Chief of Air Staff, shares exclusive insights on the delicate balance between acquiring critical technology from outside and building indigenous capability in India's defence sector. He emphasizes that while technology transfer from global partners is a must, India must simultaneously strengthen its own manufacturing ecosystem to achieve self-reliance. Watch full interview:

