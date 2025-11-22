PM Modi Arrives In Johannesburg For G-20, Gets Warm Cultural Welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the venue of the G-20 Summit in Johannesburg on Saturday, marking India's participation at the high-level gathering.

Warm Welcome and Continued Engagement

Prime Minister Modi received a warm reception upon his arrival on Friday, where a cultural troupe greeted him at the airport and bowed to him as a sign of respect. His welcome set the tone for a visit that reflects India's long-standing engagement with South Africa.

As part of this continued engagement, the visit marks Prime Minister Modi's fourth official trip to the country, following earlier engagements for the BRICS Summits in 2018 and 2023 and a bilateral visit in 2016. His repeated visits underline the deepening partnership between the two nations.

G-20's Global South Focus

Placing his trip in a broader context, this year's G-20 also fits into a broader trend, as it continues the summit's rotation through the Global South for the fourth consecutive year, after Indonesia, India and Brazil. South Africa has assumed the presidency for 2025, further highlighting the region's expanding leadership role.

Bilateral and Community Outreach

Alongside the multilateral setting, Prime Minister Modi began his bilateral engagements on Friday by meeting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Their discussion focused on cooperation and ongoing areas of engagement between their countries, adding momentum to India's diplomatic outreach ahead of the summit proceedings.

In addition to official meetings, Prime Minister Modi also met a group of Indian-origin tech entrepreneurs in Johannesburg. He wrote on X, "Met the winners of the Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India) Quiz in South Africa. This Quiz encourages members of our diaspora to learn more about India's history, culture and more. It truly strengthens our diaspora's connect with India."

Continuing his interactions, Prime Minister Modi held discussions with the chairman and CEO of Naspers about expanding investments in India's digital ecosystem, reflecting growing global interest in India's tech landscape.

Celebrating Cultural Connections

Prime Minister Modi also shared his experience at a cultural performance in Johannesburg, posting on X, "It was a very joyful and emotional experience for us to witness the performance of the South African Girmitiya song 'Ganga Maiya' in Johannesburg. Another special aspect of this performance was that the song was also sung in Tamil! This song embodies the hope and unwavering courage of those people who came here many years ago. Through these songs and bhajans, they kept India alive in their hearts. Therefore, witnessing this cultural connection still vibrant today is truly commendable." (ANI)

