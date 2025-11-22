Delhi Govt To Give 10,000 Electric Heaters To Rwas To Curb Pollution

Delhi Govt's Electric Heater Initiative

The Delhi Government is set to distribute 10,000 electric heaters to the Resident Welfare Association to combat rising air pollution in the National Capital, said Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Saturday.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that this initiative aims to decrease the city's reliance on coal and wood, which are major contributors to its increasing pollution levels. She added that, in light of the provision of electric heaters, they will engage with every Resident Welfare Association (RWA) in the city to promote this initiative.

"In Delhi's war against pollution, the government has taken another positive step. Coal and wood combustion are among the sources of Delhi pollution. To reduce that, we have decided to distribute 10,000 electric heaters to RWAs and will request people not to burn wood and cause pollution. Every resident of Delhi has to contribute to this effort. We will connect every RWA with this initiative and felicitate those who perform well," CM Gupta told reporters.

Air Quality Remains in 'Very Poor' Category

Meanwhile, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System, despite a slight improvement in the AQI, Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the 'very poor' category, with an average AQI of 359 on Saturday morning. Hence, a layer of toxic smog continued to envelope parts of the city early in the morning.

The ITO area, which recorded an AQI of 370 in the 'very poor category', saw commuters going about their day amid the smog. Meanwhile, the Noida area also continued to have its air quality remain in the 'severe' category, with Sector 125 recording an AQI of 434, showing slight improvement since Friday. The India Gate area also saw a thick layer of smog envelop the monument, with an AQI of 370. The Akshardham and surrounding areas recorded a 'severe' AQI of 422.

Judicial Intervention and GRAP-3 Measures

Earlier, in view of deteriorating air quality, the Delhi High Court had ordered the cancellation of all outdoor sports events after schoolchildren complained that the toxic winter months are harmful to their lungs and overall health. Justice Sachin Datta, while hearing a plea filed by minor students, said the authorities were failing to protect children's health and must change the annual sports calendar so that no outdoor events are held during these toxic months.

Additionally, the Supreme Court directed that construction workers who have been out of work since the implementation of GRAP-3 in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan must be provided a subsistence allowance. The Graded Response Action Plan Stage 3 (GRAP III) continues to be in effect since November 11 across the national capital, as ordered by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in view of the air quality. Multiple measures are in place to control emissions through stricter restrictions on construction, vehicular movement, and industrial operations. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)