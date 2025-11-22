403
Brazilian Stocks Slip As Dollar Surges, Even After Trump's Tariff Climbdown
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ibovespa closed Friday at 154,770 points, down 0.39% on the day and 1.88% for the week, its lowest finish in two weeks and the fourth consecutive decline.
The move came as the dollar jumped 1.18% to around R$5.40, extending its weekly gain to nearly 2%.
Traders described the session as a“post-holiday adjustment”: Brazil was shut on Thursday while global markets reacted to stronger-than-expected US jobs data and a sharp swing higher in the greenback.
The macro backdrop was confusing rather than catastrophic. US payrolls showed 119,000 new jobs in September, more than double market expectations, while unemployment ticked up to 4.4%.
Investors now debate whether the Federal Reserve really has room to keep cutting rates.“The payroll tied investors in knots; today is Brazil catching up,” said Jefferson Rugik of Correparti Corretora, noting that local assets are simply aligning with Thursday's global sell-off.
At the same time, Donald Trump's decision to scrap the 40% surcharge on Brazilian coffee, beef and other farm exports offered clear relief to agribusiness, even as Brasília concedes that roughly a fifth of shipments to the US still face steep punitive tariffs.
Domestic nerves are dominated by the forced liquidation of Banco Master. The deposit insurance fund FGC expects to pay about R$41 billion in guarantees, a bill ultimately shared by the banking system.
That looming cost, and questions about governance failures that allowed the bank's aggressive funding model to spiral, have made investors more cautious toward financials and other leveraged plays.
Abroad, Wall Street ended Friday higher, with the major US indices up around 1%, while Europe's Stoxx 600 slipped 0.3% and Asian benchmarks such as the Nikkei and Hang Seng fell roughly 2.4%.
The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ), the main foreign gauge of B3, closed at $32.03 on volume above 31 million shares, leaving its assets near $6.2 billion and suggesting foreign exposure is being trimmed, not abandoned.
Inside the Ibovespa, the winners' list was dominated by beaten-down cyclicals and a handful of defensives.
Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) climbed about 3.1% to R$9.63 as lower long-term rates earlier in the week and bargain-hunting continued to fuel a sharp recovery in one of the index's most volatile retailers.
Azzas 2154 (AZZA3) gained 2.25% to R$30.40, while power company Auren Energia (AURE3) rose 1.99% to R$11.80.
Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) added 1.95% to R$22.00, and education group Cogna (COGN3) advanced 1.89% to R$3.78, both seen as relatively solid franchises in a noisy market.
The laggards were mostly names that suffer when the dollar jumps and local rates re-price higher.
Travel operator CVC (CVCB3) plunged 7.11% to R$1.83, its worst level in months, as investors fretted about a mix of expensive funding, a weaker real and a still-fragile balance sheet.
Software firm Totvs (TOTS3) slid 6.66% to R$43.28 and aircraft maker Embraer (EMBR3) dropped 4.34% to R$82.65, hit by global risk aversion and profit-taking after strong rallies.
Meatpacker Marfrig (MBRF3) fell 3.77% to R$20.70 despite the tariff news, and truck-and-equipment lessor Vamo (VAMO3) lost 3.14% to R$3.39 on concerns that higher real-world borrowing costs could slow fleet expansion.
A Classic Short-Term Correction
Technically, the Ibovespa's four-hour chart shows prices slipping below short-term moving averages and drifting from the upper to the middle and lower Bollinger bands, with MACD firmly negative and the RSI easing toward 40 - a classic short-term correction.
On the daily chart, however, the index still trades above a dense support zone between roughly 149,000 and 150,000 points, with MACD positive and RSI cooling from overbought levels.
The weekly picture remains unmistakably bullish: the index sits well above its long-term trendline near 143,000 and far above its 200-week average.
For investors who prefer markets driven by earnings, trade and interest-rate clarity rather than judicial drama and surprise bank rescues, the message is mixed but not disastrous. Brazil's equity rally has paused, not imploded.
If the Banco Master fallout is contained and Washington's tariff U-turn marks a broader retreat from improvised trade punishment, disciplined companies with clean balance sheets could find that this bout of volatility quietly hands them market share.
