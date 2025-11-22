403
Dollar Jumps Above 5.40 As Brazil Plays Catch-Up With A Stronger Greenback
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian real was hammered on Friday as local markets reopened after the Dia da Consciência Negra holiday and scrambled to price in two days of global news.
The spot dollar surged above 5.40 reais in intraday trade – its highest level since August – before settling just over 5.40, roughly 1.2% stronger on the day.
The move was less about Brasília and more about Washington. A delayed U.S. payrolls report showed 119,000 new jobs in September, more than double market forecasts, even as unemployment ticked up to 4.4%, a four-year high.
That awkward mix fuelled debate over whether the Federal Reserve can keep cutting rates or will have to pause, pushing investors back toward the safety of the dollar.
Fed officials then pulled in different directions. New York Fed president John Williams argued there was room for another cut“in the short term”.
Other regional presidents warned against moving too fast and hinted rates may need to stay restrictive“for some time”.
Derivatives quickly swung to price a strong chance of another cut in December, yet the dollar index still climbed back around the 100 mark as the U.S. continued to look stronger than most peers.
For the real, the backdrop was doubly uncomfortable. Iron ore futures in China slipped and Brent crude hovered in the low $60s, pressuring commodity currencies.
Tariff relief from Washington – a partial rollback of punitive surcharges on Brazilian exports such as coffee, beef and fruit – was welcomed but far from transformative; a large share of Brazil's sales to the U.S. remains trapped under steep duties.
Technically, the dollar's jump looks like a sharp squeeze inside a bigger range. On the weekly chart, USD/BRL has bounced off support just above 5.25 but still sits well below the 5.50–5.60 resistance band.
The daily chart shows a clean breakout above short-term moving averages, while the four-hour chart is overbought, hinting at room for a pullback toward the 5.35–5.38 area.
Brazil's central bank has already signalled it will offer up to $2 billion in FX swap auctions on Monday to calm the market.
With domestic policy comparatively orthodox and global doubts focused on U.S. rates, the real's fate in the coming days will be decided less by noisy political debates at home and more by how credible investors find the Fed's next move.
Derivatives quickly swung to price a strong chance of another cut in December, yet the dollar index still climbed back around the 100 mark as the U.S. continued to look stronger than most peers.
For the real, the backdrop was doubly uncomfortable. Iron ore futures in China slipped and Brent crude hovered in the low $60s, pressuring commodity currencies.
Tariff relief from Washington – a partial rollback of punitive surcharges on Brazilian exports such as coffee, beef and fruit – was welcomed but far from transformative; a large share of Brazil's sales to the U.S. remains trapped under steep duties.
Technically, the dollar's jump looks like a sharp squeeze inside a bigger range. On the weekly chart, USD/BRL has bounced off support just above 5.25 but still sits well below the 5.50–5.60 resistance band.
The daily chart shows a clean breakout above short-term moving averages, while the four-hour chart is overbought, hinting at room for a pullback toward the 5.35–5.38 area.
Brazil's central bank has already signalled it will offer up to $2 billion in FX swap auctions on Monday to calm the market.
With domestic policy comparatively orthodox and global doubts focused on U.S. rates, the real's fate in the coming days will be decided less by noisy political debates at home and more by how credible investors find the Fed's next move.
