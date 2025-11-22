Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Football Games For Saturday, November 22, 2025: Match Schedule And Live


2025-11-22 05:00:23
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Find out the best football games for Saturday, November 22, 2025, including match schedules and live broadcast information.

Today's football calendar is packed with thrilling matches across top-tier leagues and international competitions.

Highlights include Premier League clashes like Burnley vs Chelsea, Brighton vs Brentford, Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, and Newcastle vs Manchester City, alongside Bundesliga showdowns such as Bayern Munich vs Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart.

In Serie A, Cagliari vs Genoa and Fiorentina vs Juventus stand out, while LaLiga features Alavés vs Celta de Vigo and Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao.

Other key fixtures include the CONMEBOL Sul-Americana Final between Lanús vs Atlético-MG, Brazilian Serie A games like Botafogo vs Grêmio and Palmeiras vs Fluminense, and the NWSL Final Washington Spirit vs NJ/NY Gotham.
FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup
06:00 AM – Colômbia x Canadá
Channels: FIFA+

08:30 AM – Espanha x Tailândia
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV e FIFA+
2. Bundesliga
09:00 AM – Preussen Munster x Schalke 04
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr e OneFootball (PPV)

09:00 AM – Fortuna Düsseldorf x Magdeburg
Channels: OneFootball (PPV)

09:00 AM – Paderborn x Hannover 96
Channels: OneFootball (PPV)
Premier League
09:30 AM – Burnley x Chelsea
Channels: ESPN e Disney+
Championship
09:30 AM – Coventry City x West Bromwich
Channels: ESPN 4 e Disney+


LaLiga
10:00 AM – Alavés x Celta de Vigo
Channels: Disney+
Norwegian Championship
10:00 AM – Tromso x Rosemborg
Channels: OneFootball
Serie A
11:00 AM – Cagliari x Genoa
Channels: Disney+

11:00 AM – Udiense x Bologna
Channels: Disney+
Paulistão Feminino (semi-ida)
11:00 AM – São Paulo x Corinthians
Channels: Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV e Youtube/@UOLEsporte
Saudi League
11:25 AM – Al-Ettifaq x Al-Fayha
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatb e BandSports
Bundesliga
11:30 AM – Bayern de Munique x Freiburg
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, SportyNet e OneFootball (PPV)

11:30 AM – Borussia Dortmund x Stuttgart
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV e OneFootball (PPV)

11:30 AM – Augsburg x Hamburgo
Channels: OneFootball (PPV)

11:30 AM – Wolfsburg x Bayer Leverkusen
Channels: OneFootball (PPV)

11:30 AM – Heidenheim x Borussia Mönchengladbach
Channels: OneFootball (PPV)
Premier League
12:00 PM – Brighton x Brentford
Channels: Youtube/@espnbrasil e Disney+

12:00 PM – Liverpool x Nottingham Forest
Channels: Xsports e Disney+

12:00 PM – Wolverhampton x Crystal Palace
Channels: ESPN 2 e Disney+

12:00 PM – Fulham x Sunderland
Channels: ESPN 4 e Disney+

12:00 PM – Bournemouth x West Ham
Channels: Disney+
Championship
12:00 PM – Birmingham City x Norwich City
Channels: Disney+
Jupiler Pro League
12:00 PM – Union Saint-Gilloise x Cercle Brugge
Channels: DAZN
Egyptian Championship
12:00 PM – Pharco FC x Cerâmica Cleópatra
Channels: Youtube/@LINKSPORTCLUBPODCAST
Norwegian Championship
12:00 PM – Valerenga x Kristiansund
Channels: OneFootball
LaLiga
12:15 PM – Barcelona x Athletic Bilbao
Channels: ESPN e Disney+
LaLiga 2
12:15 PM – FC Andorra x Castellón
Channels: Disney+
Eredivisie
12:30 PM – NAC Breda x PSV
Channels: Disney+
3. Liga
12:30 PM – Osnabrück x Ingolstadt
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr e OneFootball
Serie A
02:00 PM – Fiorentina x Juventus
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV e Disney+
Süperlig
02:00 PM – Galatasaray x Gençlerbirligi
Channels: Disney+
Norwegian Championship
02:00 PM – Molde x SK Brann
Channels: OneFootball

02:00 PM – Stromsgodset x Sandefjord
Channels: OneFootball
Bundesliga
02:30 PM – Colônia x Eintracht Frankfurt
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr e OneFootball (PPV)
Premier League
02:30 PM – Newcastle x Manchester City
Channels: Disney+
LaLiga
02:30 PM – Osasuna x Real Sociedad
Channels: ESPN 4 e Disney+
LaLiga 2
02:30 PM – Leganés x Almería
Channels: Disney+

02:30 PM – Eibar x Zaragoza
Channels: Disney+
Eredivisie
02:45 PM – Ajax x Excelsior
Channels: Disney+
Taça de Portugal
03:00 PM – Sporting x Marinhense
Channels: Youtube/@NSports e Nsports
Egyptian Championship
03:00 PM – Modern Sport x National Bank
Channels: Youtube/@LINKSPORTCLUBPODCAST
2. Bundesliga
04:30 PM – Darmsradt x Greuther Fürth
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr e OneFootball (PPV)
Serie A
04:45 PM – Napoli x Atalanta
Channels: Xsports e Disney+
Jupiler Pro League
04:45 PM – Club Brugge x Sporting Charleroi
Channels: DAZN
Scottish Premiership
04:45 PM – St. Mirren x Celtic
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr
CONMEBOL Sul-Americana (FINAL)
05:00 PM – Lanús x Atlético-MG
Channels: SBT, ESPN e Disney+
LaLiga 2
05:00 PM – Granada x Córdoba
Channels: Disney+
Ligue 1
05:05 PM – PSG x Le Havre
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
Taça de Portugal
05:15 PM – Porto x Sintrense
Channels: Youtube/@NSports e Nsports
LaLiga
05:30 PM – Villarreal x Mallorca
Channels: ESPN 4 e Disney+
Uruguayan 2nd Division
06:00 PM – Deportivo Maldonado x Atenas
Channels: Disney+
Brasileirão
07:30 PM – Botafogo x Grêmio
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV, Record e Premiere
Brasileirão Série B
07:30 PM – Novorizontino x CRB
Channels: Disney+
Argentine Championship
08:00 PM – Vélez Sarsfield x Argentinos Juniors
Channels: ESPN 4 e Disney+
Brasileirão
09:30 PM – Palmeiras x Fluminense
Channels: Sportv e Premiere

09:30 PM – Flamengo x Red Bull Bragantino
Channels: Premiere
NWSL (FINAL)
10:00 PM – Washington Spirit x NJ/NY Gotham
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Xsports, ESPN 4 e Disney+
MLS (QF)
11:30 PM – Vancouver Whitecaps x Los Angeles FC
Channels: AppleTV+

Note: Broadcast channels and times are based on available information and may be subject to change. For the most up-to-date details, check local listings or official streaming platforms.

