Pakistan: Journalist, Rights Defender Arrested For Protesting Over 27Th Constitutional Amendment

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Nov 22 (IANS) The Human Rights Council (HRC) of Pakistan strongly condemned the "illegal arrest and five-hour detention" of its member Farwa Askar and Pakistani journalist Alifia Sohail.

According to the rights body, the arrest took place on Friday outside the Karachi Press Club during a "peaceful" protest against the country's 27th Constitutional Amendment.

It termed the incident a grave violation of freedom of expression and human rights.

These protests came after Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari signed the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill on November 13, following its approval by both houses of Parliament. With his assent, the bill has now become part of Pakistan's Constitution.

"Alifia Sohail is a prominent journalist who has fearlessly reported on social issues, while Farwa Askar is a human rights activist who has been struggling to protect fundamental rights in Pakistan. Their arrest and illegal detention is not only a violation of the Constitution of Pakistan but also a reprehensible attempt to suppress journalism and the human rights movement," the HRC Pakistan stated.

The rights body demanded an immediate investigation into the officers involved in the arrest and insisted they be punished.

It also urged the authorities to respect the rights of citizens peacefully protesting against the 27th Constitutional Amendment and to ensure the safety of journalists and human rights activists so that they can carry out their work without fear.

"Such actions weaken the country's democratic values and violate international human rights standards," the HRC Pakistan emphasised.

The rights body appealed to all relevant institutions to take the matter seriously and adopt measures to prevent human rights violations in Pakistan.

Earlier this week, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chapter in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province severely criticised the 27th Constitutional Amendment, describing it as a "conspiracy against the Islamic Constitution" and contrary to national interests.

Additionally, the joint opposition alliance of Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Ayeen-Pakistan (TTAP) carried out a protest rally from Parliament House to the Supreme Court in Islamabad against the amendment.

Addressing reporters, TTAP alliance member Allama Raja Nasir Abbas said that the march showcased their struggle for the "protection" of the Constitution.

"We walked from parliament to the Supreme Court to highlight how all avenues of justice have been closed for the people of Pakistan," Pakistani media outlet Geo News quoted him as saying.