PM Modi And Meloni Meet As G20 Leaders' Summit Kicks Off In Jo'burg

MENAFN - IANS) Johannesburg, Nov 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday briefly met Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni just ahead of the opening session of the G20 Leaders' Summit at Nasrec in South Africa's Johannesburg.

Both leaders shook hands and exchanged warm greetings, displaying the strong rapport that has deeply strengthened India-Italy friendship over the past few years. PM Modi is among several prominent world leaders attending the November 22-23 summit.

PM Modi had last met Meloni on the sidelines of the 51st G7 Summit in Canada's Kananaskis in June, where both leaders had committed to making the friendship between India and Italy more stronger.

In September, PM Modi called the Italian PM as an "extraordinary political leader who combines ideas and heart", described her autobiography as a "Mann Ki Baat", or ideas from the heart.

In the preface to the book titled 'I Am Giorgia', PM Modi emphasised the closeness between India and Italy, founded on what he writes as "shared civilizing instincts, such as the defence of heritage, the strength of community, and the celebration of femininity as a guiding force".

Reciprocating the feelings, Meloni had mentioned that the bond between both nations remains quite strong.

"The words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for whom I have profound respect, in his preface to the Indian edition of the book 'I Am Giorgia', deeply touch and honour me. These are sentiments that I sincerely reciprocate, with all my heart, and which testify to the strong bond between our nations," Meloni was quoted as saying by Italian news agency Adnkronos.

PM Modi's preface to the book, which Adnkronos said it was able to read, stands out for its personal and symbolic tone as the Indian leader links this message to his personal friendship with Meloni and their shared ability to combine tradition and modernity.

PM Modi had also thanked Meloni for her warm wishes on his 75th birthday, expressing hope to further strengthen the growing India-Italy ties.

"Thank you Prime Minister Meloni for your warm wishes. Deeply appreciate Italy's friendship and look forward to strengthening it further," PM Modi posted on X in September.

PM Modi's response came after Meloni extended warm greetings to him on his birthday. She wished him health and energy to continue leading India towards a bright future while hoping to further strengthen ties between the two nations.

Sharing a photo with PM Modi on X, Meloni stated, "Happy 75th birthday to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His strength, his determination, and his ability to lead millions of people are a source of inspiration. With friendship and esteem, I wish him health and energy to continue leading India toward a bright future and to further strengthen the relations between our nations."

On September 10, PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Meloni with both leaders reaffirming their joint commitment to deepen the India-Italy Strategic Partnership. Meloni and expressing support for the success of the AI Impact Summit set to be hosted by India in 2026.

The Prime Minister thanked his Italian counterpart for her support in concluding the trade agreement between India and the European Union (EU) and promoting connectivity through the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEEC) initiative.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They agreed on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. PM Modi reiterated India's full support for efforts in this direction.

The camaraderie between PM Modi and Italian PM Meloni has also been making waves on social media, with their interactions sparking the hashtag 'Melodi'.