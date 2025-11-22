AI-Based Solutions Are Crucial To State, Technological, And Value Sovereignty Of Country

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sponsored Article

Moscow: The headline plenary discussion, Future with AI, has concluded at the international AI Journey conference. Russian President Vladimir Putin participated in the event moderated by Sberbank's CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board Herman Gref.

Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to Sberbank and the AI Alliance for their relentless pursuit of the values of progress and efforts to unite the state, business, and academia around technological advancement. He emphasized that AI had made an enormous leap in recent years, acquiring autonomy in decision-making. These technologies have become strategically pivotal, with leading nations competing for ownership of fundamental AI models. The development of AI ranks among the greatest technological endeavors in history.

Russia possesses a comprehensive spectrum of AI solutions fully controlled by Russian experts throughout their lifecycle. This is the only way to ensure state, technological, and value sovereignty for Russia. Therefore, infrastructure for building AI models, including data processing centers and electronic components, must be strengthened. AI should find wide application across all sectors, supported by adequate regulation and ethical standards. AI should be developed through international collaboration, supported by bilateral ties, BRICS partnerships, and engagement from other organizations.

The goal outlined in the Russian AI Development Strategy is to achieve a cumulative contribution of AI to GDP by 2030 above RUB 11 tn. Vladimir Putin urged the federal government and regional heads to draft a national plan for implementing generative AI across industries and regions.

As Herman Gref pointed out, AI already influences and will increasingly shape every facet of life-healthcare, science, education, economics, and industry. Specific transformations were detailed by Russian and foreign experts taking part in the plenary discussion.

Evgeny Burnaev, doctor of physics and mathematics, professor, and head of Skoltech's AI Center, emphasized that multi-agent systems enable the transition from automation to autonomization in the manufacturing industry. Generative AI models can already process drawings and enhance satellite imagery resolution. Interacting AI agents will manage technological processes in manufacturing, logistics, energy, public services, and urban governance. New professions will emerge, such as specialized program design. Critically important is making these systems secure, verifiable, and trustworthy.

Vladimir Putin drew attention to a complex issue: how to motivate people to think in the era of AI, when technology can answer any question? How to teach this to children? Herman Gref agreed that seeking answers requires input from the entire community, acknowledging that there are no simple solutions here, but without this, Russia cannot remain at the forefront of progress.

Dr. Ajith Abraham, vice chancellor at Sai University, Chennai, India, discussed the outcomes of a large-scale foresight study on key future technologies conducted under the auspices of the International AI Alliance, founded at AI Journey 2024. Over 270 AI researchers from 36 countries contributed to this project. Earlier, it took months or years to comprehend an industry, whereas with AI, this can be accomplished in a few days or weeks, the speaker explained. Generative AI accelerates scientific research and discoveries manifold, opening up tremendous opportunities for scientific development since scientists gain access to tools previously unavailable to them.

Chen Qiufan, science fiction writer, futurist, co-author of AI-2041: Ten Visions for Our Future, and honorary president of the Chinese Science-Fiction Writers Association, envisioned a future where everyone will have an AI doctor in their smartphone. This will enable early detection of diseases before symptoms appear, significantly increasing lifespan. Multi-agent systems will become our tutors, financial managers, yoga instructors, psychologists, and more. This will fundamentally transform the world and each of us.

Last year at AI Journey, the International AI Alliance welcomed 17 national associations and institutes from 14 countries worldwide, noted Herman Gref. A year later, new participants from 11 AI development associations and institutes in Brazil, Chile, Congo, Egypt, India, Kenya, Oman, South Africa, Tanzania, Turkey, and Vietnam have joined the alliance, increasing the number of participants to 28.

Herman Gref, CEO and chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank:“We are very rapidly entering a fundamentally new era of human existence. The Industrial Revolution lasted 200 years, while this revolution will be 10 times faster. It is our responsibility to help people smoothly transition into this new era without shocks and stresses. We will do everything to ensure the development of technology and the competitiveness of our country. I thank all members of the International AI Alliance for their willingness to cooperate in developing the key technology of this century.”

Herman Gref also expressed gratitude to the Government of Russia for its support in AI development. Russia is among the seven countries in the world that has a complete suite of the most advanced AI technologies. Personal attention from the President of Russia helps maintain technological development, generating interest among students, researchers, entrepreneurs, and government agencies. Sber will continue to do everything to ensure that Russia moves forward confidently.