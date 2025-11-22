Starbucks Coffee Company And Tata Starbucks Announce A Farmer Support Partnership (FSP) To Strengthen The Coffee Value Chain From Bean To Cup

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Established under a strategic collaboration between Starbucks Coffee Company & Tata Starbucks, the FSP aims to empower 10,000 Indian coffee farmers by 2030 Starbucks will open its 500th coffeehouse in India this week in Delhi NCR - a Starbucks Reserve® location offering a premium and immersive coffee experience Reaffirming its long-term commitment to India, and its plans to deepen its coffee leadership in the market, Starbucks Coffee Company today announced the establishment of a Farmer Support Partnership (FSP). In collaboration with Tata Starbucks Private Limited, the FSP will connect local agronomists and farmers to global farming best practices through open-source agronomy.

Starbucks Coffee Company and Tata Starbucks re-affirm coffee leadership and announce a Farmer Support Partnership (FSP) to strengthen the coffee value chain from Bean to Cup



Strengthening India's coffee value chain from bean to cup

Starbucks Coffee Trading Company, SARL (SCTC), Starbucks global procurement and trading subsidiary, will collaborate closely with Tata Starbucks to empower 10,000 farmers by 2030. The FSP based in Karnataka will combine Tata Starbucks deep local knowledge, India's coffee-growing heritage, and decades of Starbucks global agronomy expertise. It will support farmers from India's key coffee growing states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala to strengthen connections with Starbucks global network, drive innovation, and share best practices in farming and sustainability to ensure a sustainable future for India coffee.



The FSP will set up technical“model farms” in partnership with farmers in India, incorporating global learnings, to embed best practices in coffee agronomy and test sustainable solutions. The FSP in India will serve as a hub for testing new varietals, provide knowledge on innovative farming techniques aligned to Indian practices and conditions, and share insights about other agroforestry initiatives to improve coffee quality, productivity and climate resiliency.



The goal is to build upon traditional methods to help farmers improve both the quality of their crops and their profitability. The FSP will work closely with existing centers of excellence within the Starbucks global network. This includes partnering with Farmer Support Centers (FSC) in coffee-growing regions around the world, where agronomists collaborate directly with farmers on research, and learning from existing“model farms” within Starbucks supply chain. This network includes FSCs in the APAC region in North Sumatra, Indonesia and Yunnan, China and Hacienda Alsacia in Costa Rica, Starbucks first company-operated coffee farm and headquarters to the Starbucks Costa Rica Farmer Support Center and Starbucks Global Research and Development team.



Through the FSP, Indian farmers will also benefit from Starbucks 2026 global digital training tools, which will offer detailed online modules on agronomy, coffee quality, and C.A.F.E. (Coffee and Farmer Equity) practices to foster ethical sourcing and ultimately enhance productivity and sustainability. It will also educate farmers about Regen-Ag (regenerative agriculture) practices and methods to reduce carbon, water, and waste footprints, and contribute to agroforestry and social development initiatives.



The FSP will develop projects across the key Starbucks commitments of unlocking coffee productivity, increasing farm profitability and building climate resiliency over the next 5 years. To build capability and strengthen India's entire coffee value chain, Tata Starbucks will also donate one million high-yield variety Arabica seedlings to farmers over the next five years.



During his visit to India this week, Brian Niccol, chairman and chief executive officer of Starbucks said,“India is one of our fastest-growing markets. We're partnering with Tata to shape the future of coffee in India, including supporting farmers, empowering communities, and delivering the highest quality offerings to our customers. It's a long-term commitment to build a stronger, more sustainable coffee ecosystem that benefits everyone, from bean to cup.”



Sunil D'Souza, Managing Director & CEO at Tata Consumer Products said,“Through the past decade, together, Tata Consumer Products and Starbucks, have helped shape India's thriving coffee culture and industry. With this new initiative, we are pleased to pair Starbucks global agronomy expertise with Tata's footprint in India to drive tangible impact and pave the way for the future of responsible coffee farming in India.”



Re-affirming Starbucks coffee leadership through differentiated and elevated experiences

Since its inception in 2012 as a joint venture between Starbucks Coffee Company and Tata Consumer Products, Tata Starbucks has been dedicated to delivering the unique Starbucks Experience to customers in India. This has set the stage for India's ever evolving and dynamic coffee culture. This week, Tata Starbucks will celebrate the opening of its 500th coffeehouse in India, marking a significant milestone in its growth journey and reaffirming its long-term commitment to the market. As one of Starbucks fastest-growing international markets, India remains central to the company's plans for strategic and sustainable expansion, with continued focus on job creation and meaningful development opportunities for its partners (employees).



The 500th coffeehouse will be the second location to offer a Starbucks Reserve® coffee experience in Delhi NCR, engaging coffee enthusiasts with an immersive experience that showcases Starbucks coffee craft, heritage, and storytelling. The coffeehouse and its Starbucks Reserve® experience underscore Tata Starbucks commitment to elevating India's coffee craftsmanship through elevated store design, handcrafted beverages, and locally inspired innovations.



As part of the global strategy to make Starbucks a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather to enjoy the finest coffee handcrafted by skilled baristas, Tata Starbucks will continue to focus on creating a differentiated and elevated coffee forward experience in India. It invites customers to experience the full flavor profile it offers - serving the world's finest coffee and elevated offerings in a welcoming coffeehouse environment that has made it a beloved part of India's coffee landscape.



Sushant Dash, chief executive officer of Tata Starbucks said,“As the largest specialty coffee player in India, we are proud to bring the Farmer Support Partnership in collaboration with SCTC, a meaningful step toward strengthening India's coffee-growing community and securing the future of high-quality Arabica. Our commitment to India extends beyond growth, to investing in farmers, partners (employees) and customers to continue building a vibrant coffee culture. We will continue to serve the finest Arabica coffee from India and around the world, brought to life through the warm, welcoming third place experience that defines Starbucks.”



About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with more than 40,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at starbucks or starbucks.



About Tata Starbucks Private Limited

Starbucks entered the Indian market in October 2012 through a 50/50 Joint Venture with Tata Consumer Products Limited and currently operates more than 497 stores in India across 81 cities, Agra, Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Alibaug, Amritsar, Anand, Aurangabad, Bangalore, Bhatinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Calicut, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Faridabad, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Goa, Guntur, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Gwalior Haridwar, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Lonavala, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Meerut, Mumbai, Mussoorie, Mysore, Nagpur, Nashik, New Delhi, Noida, Pathankot, Patiala, Pondicherry, Pune, Raipur, Siliguri, Sonipat, Surat, Thrissur, Trivandrum, Udaipur, Vadodara, Vapi, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Varanasi and Vizag are cities in India. through a network of over 4,437 passionate partners (employees). Starbucks stores are operated by the joint venture, Tata Starbucks Private Limited, and branded as Starbucks Coffee - A TATA Alliance.