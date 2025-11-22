403
Education Above All Foundation And Al Sadd SC Held The“Peace Tournament” For Gaza Families Residing In Qatar, Promoting Sportsmanship And Community Solidarity
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, in collaboration with Al Sadd Sports Club and with the support of the Ministry of Social Development and Family, held the“Peace Tournament”, a community football event dedicated to children, youth, and Gaza families hosted by the State of Qatar and residing in Al Thumama Complex. The tournament took place on Thursday, 20 November 2025, at 8:00 PM at Al Sadd Sports Club fields.
The initiative formed part of the community partnership between Education Above All Foundation and Al Sadd SC, and aligned with EAA's efforts to enhance the psychosocial well-being of children and youth and to support crisis-affected communities through sports activities that strengthened social cohesion, built bonds of solidarity, and reinforced positive community values.
The one-day tournament brought together children, youth, and adults from Gaza across three age groups, following an approach that ensured fair and inclusive participation for all.
Sheikh Khalifa bin Khalid Al Thani, CEO of Al Sadd Football Club Company: "Al Sadd Club participation in organizing the Peace Tournament, in collaboration with Education Above All Foundation and with the support of the Ministry of Social Development and Family, stems from our social responsibility and our national role in supporting initiatives that strengthen human and community cohesion. We believe that sport, and football in particular, has a unique ability to bring people together, restore hope, and create moments of joy, especially for children and youth who have endured difficult experiences. At Al Sadd Club, we were keen to provide all the necessary resources to ensure the success of this tournament, which we are proud to present as a message of solidarity from Qatar to our brothers and sisters from Gaza who are guests of the country. We will continue to support initiatives that harness the power of sport to serve humanity and promote the values of unity and generosity."
On this occasion, Ms. AlAnood Al-Attiyah, Director of the Al Fakhoora Programme at Education Above All Foundation, stated:“At Education Above All, we believe in the transformative power of sport to build confidence, strengthen resilience, and restore hope, especially for communities facing profound humanitarian challenges. This tournament was not merely a sporting activity; it was a safe space that offered children and youth an outlet for expression and an opportunity to build positive relationships that enhanced community cohesion. We were pleased to collaborate with Al Sadd SC and the Ministry of Social Development and Family through initiatives that embody the values of giving, solidarity, and supporting children and youth wherever they may be.”
Education Above All Foundation continued its efforts in Qatar and around the world to create safe, inclusive, and supportive educational and social environments for children and youth. Through collaborative partnerships with national, sports, and community institutions, EAA worked to provide equal opportunities for all and contributed to improving the quality of life in the most vulnerable communities.
