Bodies Of 8 Afghan Refugees Brought Home From Iran


2025-11-22 04:00:13
GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): The bodies of eight Afghan refugees who died in a recent traffic accident in neighbouring Iran have been transferred to southern Ghazni province, police said on Saturday.

According to a statement from the provincial police headquarters, fourteen residents of Ajrestan district had travelled illegally to Iran, where they were involved in a traffic accident in Sistan and Baluchestan province a few days ago. Eight individuals lost their lives, while six others sustained injuries.

The statement added that the bodies of the deceased, along with the injured survivors, were airlifted on Friday to Langerkhel village in Ajrestan district by a Ministry of Defence (MoD) helicopter, following coordinated efforts by the Afghan Consulate in Iran.

Funeral ceremonies were held with the participation of local officials and community members.

Pajhwok Afghan News

