Inside Netra Mandena, Vamsi Gadiraju's Grand Udaipur Wedding With Jlo, Justin Bieber & Trump Jr

Netra Vamsi's wedding: When you think of the most expensive wedding in the country, Anant Ambani's comes to mind. Now, another wedding just like it is taking place. Guests are flying in from all over the world for this super grand event.

A destination wedding in Udaipur, the 'Lake City,' is the new hot topic. This royal event, from Nov 21-24, is set among palaces and is grabbing the world's attention.

This wedding is for Netra Mantena, daughter of a pharma tycoon, and Vamsi Gadiraju, a tech co-founder and Forbes honoree. The family has roots in Andhra Pradesh.

International celebs are attending, including Donald Trump Jr. Global icons Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber performed. Many Bollywood stars are also present at the grand event.

Udaipur's heritage sites are the venues, including City Palace and Jagmandir Island Palace. The events feature luxury decor, a royal theme, and an Indo-Hollywood blend.

This three-day royal event is being called the 'Wedding of the Year.' With guests like Trump's son and other big stars, it's getting a lot of attention on social media.