Gunmen Abduct 227 Students And Teachers From Catholic School In Nigeria's Northwest

Gunmen have kidnapped at least 227 students and teachers from a Catholic school in Niger state, northwest Nigeria, marking the latest attack in a series of school abductions. The kidnapping occurred on Friday, Nov. 21, when armed men stormed St. Mary's Catholic School in Minna, abducting 215 students and 12 teachers. Some students managed to escape, though the exact number is unclear.

This is the largest mass abduction since over 200 students were taken from a school in Kaduna state in March 2020. Such attacks have become more frequent in northern Nigeria, with armed groups increasingly targeting schools for ransom or recruitment. In response, the Nigerian government has closed 47 schools in affected areas to protect students and staff from further violence.

The rise in school abductions has raised alarm both domestically and internationally. Human rights organizations, including the United Nations, have condemned the attacks, calling for the safe release of the hostages and stronger protection for schools. The continued targeting of educational institutions is seen as a direct violation of children's rights to education.

The Nigerian government has faced growing criticism over its handling of the security situation. While officials have dismissed claims of widespread religious persecution, the U.S. has expressed concern, with President Donald Trump threatening military action if Nigeria does not address the growing violence against Christians. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently met with Nigeria's National Security Adviser to discuss these issues.

The abduction underscores the challenges facing Nigeria's security forces, which have struggled to contain armed groups in the north. Despite efforts to improve security, the government's response has often been criticized as insufficient, particularly in the face of growing terrorism and abduction for ransom.

