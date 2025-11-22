ISIS-Linked Militants Kill 89 Civilians, Including Women And Children, In Eastern Congo

Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militants have killed at least 89 civilians, including 20 women and children, in several attacks across Congo's Ituri region.

The deadliest assault occurred on Friday, when ADF fighters attacked a health center, killing 17 people and setting the building on fire, exacerbating the region's humanitarian crisis.

Despite operations by the Congolese army and Ugandan forces against the ADF, the group continues to carry out deadly attacks, undeterred by security efforts.

Founded in Uganda in the late 1990s, the ADF has since relocated to Congo's remote jungles, where it has terrorized civilians. The group is now affiliated with ISIS.

Human rights groups and local authorities have called for stronger action, but the ADF's continued attacks show the challenges in curbing the group's insurgency and protecting civilians.

With the ADF still active and its brutality escalating, the situation in eastern Congo remains dire, highlighting the urgent need for more robust international support.

The violence underscores the failure of local security forces to fully control the region, as well as the growing threat of ISIS-linked insurgent groups in Central Africa.

