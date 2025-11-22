War Update: 250 Combat Clashes With Russian Invaders On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook in an update on the operational situation as of 08:00 on Saturday, November 22.

The enemy launched two missile strikes using two missiles, and 35 airstrikes, dropping 104 guided aerial bombs on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas. In addition, Russian forces carried out 3,843 attacks, including 114 using multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 3,578 kamikaze drones.

Russian aircraft struck areas around Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region and Prydniprovske in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian missile and artillery units targeted two enemy manpower concentration areas and another important Russian military site.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, 20 combat clashes were recorded. The enemy carried out 118 attacks, including two with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces launched 12 assaults near Synelnykove and Vovchansk, as well as d toward Kolodiazne, Dvorichanske, and Kutkivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, six enemy attacks were recorded. Ukrainian forces repelled assaults near Petropavlivka, Bohuslavka, and Pishchane.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian positions 23 times, attempting to advance in the areas of Kopanky, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Novomykhailivka, Torske, as well as toward Korovii Yar, Novyi Myr, Shyikivka, Drobysheve, and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk sector, 17 assaults were carried out near Serebrianka, Dronivka, Vyimka, and toward Siversk, Sviato-Pokrovske, Pazeno, and Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders conducted two offensive actions near Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy launched 29 attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and toward Ivanopillia, Berestok, Predtechyne, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 66 Russian assaults near Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Lysivka, Dachne, Filiia, and toward Novе Shakhove, Rivne, Myrnohrad, Hryshyne, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, the enemy conducted 31 attacks near Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Yalta, Sichneve, Vorone, Stepove, Verbove, Pryvilne, Voskresenka, Krasnohirskе, and toward Oleksiivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian forces stopped ten Russian assaults near Rivnopillia and toward Zatyshshia.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched eight attacks near Shcherbaky and Stepove, and toward Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, and Prymorske.

In the Dnipro River sector, Russian troops made one unsuccessful attempt to approach Ukrainian positions in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive group formation were detected.